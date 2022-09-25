Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Sunday that it's too early to say if Middleton (wrist) will be ready for start of the regular season, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton underwent wrist surgery at the beginning of July and was expected to be back sometime near the start of the regular season. Horst said Middleton would be ready "early in our season," suggesting he may be sidelined for a few games to begin the 2022-23 campaign. Regardless, his progress during training camp should provide further clarity on his situation.