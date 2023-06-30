Middleton has agreed to return to the Bucks on a three-year, $102 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After declining his player option for the 2023-24 season, Middleton opted to go with more guaranteed years at a slightly lower annual salary. The veteran wing has missed the Bucks' second-round loss to the Celtics in 2022 due to a knee injury, and then played just 33 games in the 2022-2023 season due to another knee issue. This contract indicates Milwaukee is condfident in his health going forward.