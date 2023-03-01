Middleton accumulated 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two steals across 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 118-104 victory over the Nets.

The 31-year-old wing has now scored in double digits in nine straight games as he continues to adapt to a bench role. Middleton is averaging 16.7 points, 6.0 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.4 threes in 21.9 minutes a game over that stretch, and with the Bucks having gone undefeated in February, a roster shakeup that would move him back into the starting five likely isn't on the horizon.