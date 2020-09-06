Middleton finished with 36 points (12-28 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), eight boards, eight assists, and two steals, in 48 minutes of a 118-125 overtime win against Miami on Sunday.

Middleton took on the onus of go-to playmaker after teammate and superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) left the game in the first quarter. Middleton got off to a slow start but turned it on in the third quarter as Milwaukee fought tooth and nail to keep it close. After failing to score in the fourth, he went on to hit a clutch three in overtime to put his team up and extend the series to Game 5.