Bucks' Khris Middleton: Steps up in victory

Middleton accrued 28 points (9-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Monday's win over Sacramento.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (personal) out, Middleton took over lead playmaking duties alongside Eric Bledsoe. It was a successful endeavor, as Middleton led the team in points, rebounds and assists while maintaining the Bucks' perfect record with Antetokounmpo out of the lineup. Overall, Middleton's putting up career-best numbers across the board, averaging 20.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.4 threes and 1.0 steal in 29.5 minutes per game while shooting a remarkable 50.5 percent from the field, 43.9 percent from three and 90.1 percent from the line.