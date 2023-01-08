The Bucks list Middleton (knee) as out for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Middleton's streak of absences will reach 12 games Monday, and head coach Mike Budenholzer has yet to provide much in the way of a concrete update on the three-time All-Star, who is dealing with a sore right knee. Considering that he was sidelined for the Bucks' first 20 games of the season while recovering from offseason wrist surgery, Middleton has been a frustrating player to roster in fantasy leagues, even after accounting for the discount price he went at in most drafts.