Middleton (ankle) won't play in Saturday's game against Charlotte.
As expected, Middleton won't suit up Saturday. The 32-year-old has been medically cleared but remains without a timetable for return. He's yet to appear in a game this season, and his next chance to do so will come Tuesday against Miami.
