Middleton (wrist) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Middleton practiced with the G League's Wisconsin Herd earlier this week, but he'll need more time before he's able to return to game action for the Bucks. The team hasn't yet indicated that he's been cleared for full-court, full-contact 5-on-5 work, and he'll likely need to participate in those activities before he's cleared to return.