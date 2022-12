Middleton (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Wizards.

Middleton has managed to take the court just seven times this season, as he missed a month and a half recovering from an offseason wrist surgery, and he'll now be sidelined for an eighth straight contest with right knee soreness. Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles will continue to reap the benefits of his absence. Middleton will have another opportunity to return to action against the Wizards on Tuesday.