Bucks' Khris Middleton: Strong complementary effort Tuesday
Middleton turned in 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 105-98 loss to the Clippers.
Middleton's scoring total checked in behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks in the loss. It served as his seventh 20-point effort in the last nine games, and he's now put together consecutive seven-rebound efforts as well. Middleton has been especially productive across the stat sheet lately, with Tuesday's outing representing his sixth straight in which he's contributed in at least four of the five major categories.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Fills box score in win over Spurs•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Posts 30 points Monday•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Pours in game-high 30 in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...