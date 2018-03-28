Bucks' Khris Middleton: Strong complementary effort Tuesday

Middleton turned in 22 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 105-98 loss to the Clippers.

Middleton's scoring total checked in behind only Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks in the loss. It served as his seventh 20-point effort in the last nine games, and he's now put together consecutive seven-rebound efforts as well. Middleton has been especially productive across the stat sheet lately, with Tuesday's outing representing his sixth straight in which he's contributed in at least four of the five major categories.