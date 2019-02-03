Bucks' Khris Middleton: Strong effort in win over Wizards

Middleton scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 131-115 win over the Wizards.

It's only the fourth time in 16 games since the beginning of January that Middleton has popped for 20 or more points, and his 16.6 points, 5.6 boards, 4.5 assists and 1.8 three-pointers over that stretch is a little off the pace he's established this season. He's still providing the Bucks with a strong secondary scoring option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, and as long as the latter is commanding plenty of defensive attention, Middleton should stay productive.