Bucks' Khris Middleton: Strong effort in win over Wizards
Middleton scored 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 131-115 win over the Wizards.
It's only the fourth time in 16 games since the beginning of January that Middleton has popped for 20 or more points, and his 16.6 points, 5.6 boards, 4.5 assists and 1.8 three-pointers over that stretch is a little off the pace he's established this season. He's still providing the Bucks with a strong secondary scoring option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, and as long as the latter is commanding plenty of defensive attention, Middleton should stay productive.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Celebrates All-Star nod in style•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: All-around performance in loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Figure of consistency in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 13 points in 33 minutes•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Grabs double-double against Hawks•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...