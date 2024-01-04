Middleton posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 142-130 loss to the Pacers.

Middleton led all Bucks in threes made and blocks while finishing second on the team in rebounds and assists and ending on point short of the 20-point mark. Middleton has recorded at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in three games this year. He has tallied two or more blocks in two contests, both of which have taken place over his last four appearances.