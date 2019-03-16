Bucks' Khris Middleton: Strong numbers in comeback win

Middleton scored 21 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and a steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 113-98 win over the Heat.

Incredibly given the final score, the Bucks were down by 20 at the half, with Middleton chipping in at least 20 points for the second straight game and the seventh time in the last 11 contests. With Giannis Antetokounmpo playing at an MVP level next to him, Middleton should continue seeing plenty of open space down the stretch as Milwaukee tries to lock down the NBA's best record.