Middleton scored 22 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes in Sunday's loss at the Knicks.
Middleton only made one of his six three-pointers, and that's quite a downgrade compared to what he did in his first two games of the season (9-16 3Pt combined). The star forward still delivered a strong outing, though, and he has scored at least 20 points in each of his first three games of the campaign. He will attempt to extend that sizzling scoring run Tuesday at Miami.
