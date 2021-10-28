Middleton recorded 16 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Timberwolves.

Middleton failed to reach the 20-point plateau just for the second time in five games this season, but perhaps more importantly, he had another struggling performance when it comes to his shooting. The sharpshooting guard has made just 44.4 percent of his shots this season, quite a step in the wrong direction considering he had made at least 47.5 percent of his field goals in each of the last two seasons. The good news for him is that the season is still young and still has plenty of time to turn things around, though.