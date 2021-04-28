Middleton scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT) to go along with six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hornets.

Middleton had a relatively down scoring night due to his struggles from three-point range. He should be in line to bounce back quickly, however, as he's managed to convert 42.5 percent of his shots from beyond the arc for the season. The rest of Middleton's stat line was solid, and his six assists were his highest mark in his last four contests.