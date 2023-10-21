Middleton finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), a rebound and five assists across 12 minutes in Friday's 124-116 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

Middleton didn't have his best outing and struggled from the field, but he only played 12 minutes, and the main thing is that he's healthy for the start of the regular season next week. Middleton had an injury-plagued in 2022-23, and he will look to remain on the court on a more consistent basis in 2023-24, as his presence in the starting unit will undoubtedly boost the Bucks' title chances.