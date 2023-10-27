Middleton closed Thursday's 118-117 victory over the 76ers with six points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 16 minutes.

Middleton will be relegated to being the third option on offense behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Still, he may struggle to make an impact if he plays only 16 minutes or if he's not entirely healthy, which might be the case here. This wasn't the start he would've wanted to his season, but he'll have an opportunity to deliver better numbers when the Bucks take on the Hawks on Sunday.