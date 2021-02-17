Middleton posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 124-113 loss to the Raptors.
Tuesday marked one of Middleton's worst performances of the season. It was his second-lowest scoring total of the year, and he committed five turnovers with no assists. The Bucks play the Raptors again Thursday.
