Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles with shot Friday
Middleton recorded eight points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 116-97 loss to the Cavaliers.
Middleton played 43 minutes in the prior game, so it seems possible his legs weren't quite under him for Friday's matchup. On the plus side, he's recorded at least five assists in the team's first two contests. His career-high in that area stands at 4.2 per game -- a mark he could realistically hit again this year.
