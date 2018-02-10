Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles with shot in Friday's loss

Middleton delivered 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, one rebound and two steals across 31 minutes in Friday's 91-85 loss to the Heat.

Middleton saw his shot largely go cold after a two-game stretch where he'd drained 57.7 percent of his 26 attempts. The six-year veteran did enough to post double-digit scoring for the 12th time in the last 13 games, but his rebounding and assist numbers were unusually anemic in the loss. Despite the general downturn, Middleton can often be counted on for a 20-point tally at a minimum, as he's reached or eclipsed the threshold in seven of the last 11 games.