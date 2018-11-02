Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles with shot in loss
Middleton generated 16 points (6-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in the Bucks' 117-113 loss to the Celtics on Thursday. .
Middleton still managed a solid stat line, but one that was far from fully actualized due to a second consecutive sub-par shooting night. The 27-year-old wing is 10-for-29 from the field over his last pair of contests, although he's still managed to drain multiple threes in every game thus far this season. However, Middleton has now failed to clear the 20-point mark in four straight games, something he'll look to rectify against the Kings on Sunday.
