Middleton closed with 16 points (6-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one block across 33 minutes during Thursday's 139-123 loss to the Pacers.

Middleton moved back into the starting lineup Thursday after taking a seat during the second half of a back-to-back set Tuesday. The veteran wing struggled to find his shooting stroke, but he did dish out at least seven assists for the fourth time over his past five appearances. During that stretch, Middleton is averaging 20.2 points and 7.8 assists with 44/42/90 shooting splits.