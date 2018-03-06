Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles with shot in loss
Middleton contributed six points I1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes during Monday's 92-89 loss to the Pacers.
Middleton couldn't find his shot on Monday, as he only converted 14.2 percent of his seven shot attempts. This was Middleton's lowest point total of the season, which is as perplexing as it is troubling, as the Bucks need Middleton's production to make a legitimate run for the playoffs.
