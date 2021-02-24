Middleton registered 15 points (6-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Timberwolves.

Middleton had a tough night with his shot and only made six of his 19 field-goal attempts, but that might have been nothing more than an off night for the star guard. He was shooting 48.7 percent from the field across his last 10 appearances prior to this game, so he should be able to deliver a bounce-back performance Thursday at home against the Pelicans.