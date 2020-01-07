Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles with shot
Middleton had 15 points (5-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists Monday night during the Bucks' 126-104 loss to the Spurs.
Middleton is off to a rocky start in 2020, shooting under 37 percent from the field and just 30 percent from distance. Middleton will rarely stuff the stat sheet, but he is locked in as the second option on an elite Bucks team. He is averaging 18.8 points per game this season.
