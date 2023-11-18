Middleton contributed 12 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 130-99 win over Charlotte.

While all five Bucks starters scored in double digits in the rout, the 32-year-old forward's 12 points was the lowest output of the group. The addition of Damian Lillard to the lineup has had the biggest negative impact on Middleton, and he simply isn't seeing the shot volume that he'd become used to -- after averaging about 15 attempts from the floor during his prime years, his 9.0 field-goal attempt and 11.4 points a game are his lowest numbers since he arrived in Milwaukee in 2013-14. As long as both Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo remain healthy, those looks don't seem likely to return.