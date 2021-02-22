Middleton registered 32 points (13-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks Sunday in a victory over the Kings.
Middleton had a fantastic all-around performance, collecting stats on both sides of the floor. The guard was efficient from the field and from distance, scoring a new season-high, while also collecting season-high block and steal totals. On the year, Middleton is averaging 20.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game on 50.5 percent shooting and 43.1 percent from three.
