Middleton sprained his MCL in Wednesday's 114-110 loss to Chicago and will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. He produced 18 points (6-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 33 minutes before his fourth-quarter departure.

Middleton had begun to heat up before the injury, scoring 13 points in the third quarter. Though he struggled with 11 points on 4-for-13 shooting in the Bucks' Game 1 win, his loss for any amount of time would be a huge blow to the defending champions. The results of Thursday's MRI will provide a clearer picture of his status, but Middleton figures to miss multiple games with the injury.