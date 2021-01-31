Middleton had 18 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Saturday's loss to Charlotte.

Coming off of a 16-point effort in Friday's loss to New Orleans, it was another relatively disappointing showing for Middleton, who also committed four turnovers in his 32 minutes of action. Middleton's nine field goal attempts were a season-low, though he was still able to provide fantasy managers with four made three-pointers.