Middleton totaled 17 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight assists and six rebounds across 36 minutes Wednesday in a 112-97 victory over the Lakers on Wednesday.

Middleton did most of his damage in the second quarter, when he scored 13 of his 17 points. He kicked in eight dimes in the contest and is averaging a career-best 5.4 assists per game, along with 20.4 points and 6.0 boards, on the campaign.