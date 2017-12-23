Bucks' Khris Middleton: Team-high scoring total in win
Middleton provided 29 points (12-22 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Friday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.
Middleton turned in one of three 20-point efforts on the Bucks' starting five and hit the 20-mark for the seventh time in December overall. The six-year veteran has been enjoying a strong shooting month, as he's posted a success rate of 46.7 percent or better in nine of 10 December contests, including six games with a figure of at least 54.5 percent. Middleton continues to remain heavily involved despite sharing the floor with the prolific Giannis Antetokounmpo, as he's averaging a career-high 16.0 shot attempts, including a career-best 5.6 tries from behind the arc.
