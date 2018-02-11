Bucks' Khris Middleton: Teases triple-double in Saturday's win

Middleton scored 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-104 win over the Magic.

While he isn't normally the Buck threatening to produce a triple-double, Middleton does have one already this season and nearly made it two Saturday. His offense has been a little inconsistent lately -- he's scored 20 or more points only three times in the last seven games, after hitting that mark in five straight before that -- but the 26-year-old should get back to being Giannis Antetokounmpo's steady wingman soon enough.