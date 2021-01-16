MIddleton scored 25 points (8-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds and six assists over 37 minutes in the Bucks' 112-109 win over the Mavs on Friday.

MIddleton has struggled shooting from the floor over his last two games, connecting on less than 41 percent of his shots. Outside of two poor shooting performances, Middleton has enjoyed all-around success this season, going for 20 points or more in nine of 13 games while adding at least four assists and four rebounds in the same game 10 times.