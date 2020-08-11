Middleton will not play Tuesday against Washington.
On the second half of a back-to-back, Middleton will get the day off, as the Bucks have nothing to play for with the No. 1 seed in the East locked up. Eric Bledsoe, Donte DiVincenzo, and Wesley Matthews will also sit, while Giannis Antetokounmpo (tooth) is questionable.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 17 in loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Drops 21 points, 11 dimes•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Big game in come-from-behind win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Quiet in limited minutes•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Records double-double in loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: FIlls up stat sheet in win•