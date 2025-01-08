Middleton (ankles) will come off the bench for Milwaukee going forward, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

Middleton has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Spurs after missing Monday's win over the Raptors. However, the Bucks are shuffling their rotation and will start Taurean Prince going forward in an effort to find continuity in the starting group while managing the workload of Middleton. Through his first 12 appearances, Middleton has averaged 12.7 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers.