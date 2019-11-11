Bucks' Khris Middleton: To miss several weeks

Middleton (quadriceps) is expected to miss several weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Middleton was forced to leave Sunday's matchup against the Thunder due to a left quad bruise, and while the team has since ruled out significant damage, he'll be sidelined for a 3-to-4 weeks, per Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. In Middleton's absence, look for Sterling Brown and Pat Connaughton to see a substantial uptick in minutes.