Middleton is not listed on the Bucks' injury report ahead of Wednesday night's matchup with the Magic.

While the Bucks have remained very careful with Middleton's workload since he returned from injury, it looks as though he's poised to play in both halves of a back-to-back set for the first time all season. The veteran saw 23 minutes of action in Tuesday's win over the Nets, finishing with 18 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals. Notably, the Bucks continue to bring Middleton off the bench, and he's yet to see more than 25 minutes in any of his 13 appearances since being activated back on Jan. 23. Middleton has essentially been an every-night starter for the entirety of his Bucks career -- he joined the team in 2013-14 -- so at some point, he figures to be re-introduced to the lineup before the postseason.