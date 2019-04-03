Bucks' Khris Middleton: 'Trending in right direction'
Coach Mike Budenholzer intimated that Middleton (groin) could be back for Thursday's matchup with the 76ers, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Middleton missed his second straight game Monday against the Nets, but with a pair of off days to recover, Budenholzer believes there's a good chance he'll get his All-Star back Thursday. The Bucks have exercised caution with Middleton, though there's little reason to believe the injury is anything of concern for the postseason.
