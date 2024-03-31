Middleton posted 21 points (9-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 victory over Atlanta.

Middleton is dealing with a knee issue, but it didn't stop him from logging 36 minutes during Saturday's win. His 22 points marked the third time he's exceeded 20 points since his 16 -game absence. the Bucks have a back-to-back on the schedule next week against two weak opponents (Washington and Memphis), and considering the recent trend, Middleton will probably take a seat for one of those games.