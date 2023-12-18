Middleton ended Sunday's 128-119 victory over the Rockets with 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes.

Middleton was a no-show during the first three quarters, but he stepped his game up when the Bucks needed him the most in the final 12 minutes of action. Firmly entrenched as Milwaukee's third-best scoring option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Middleton has been playing well of late and has scored in double digits in six outings in a row. However, an uptick in his shooting percentages would undoubtedly boost his upside.