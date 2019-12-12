Bucks' Khris Middleton: Typical production in win

Middleton posted 24 points (11-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 30 minutes Wednesday night during the Bucks' 127-112 win over the Pelicans.

Fantasy owners looking for Middleton to fill the void of Giannis Antetokounmpo (quad) were likely disappointed by the pedestrian line, but with the Bucks up by double-digits for almost the entirety of the night, there was little burden to bear. Middleton is averaging 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his last 10 games.