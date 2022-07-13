Middleton (knee) underwent wrist surgery earlier in July for a torn ligament and is expected to be fully recovered sometime near the start of the regular season, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

A Grade 2 MCL sprain kept Middleton out of the entire second round of the playoffs against the Celtics, and he suffered a torn ligament in his wrist sometime during his recovery. It sounds like the All-Star won't miss much, if any, time to start the season. That said, if he's eased back into things, more minutes could be available at the start of the season for Wesley Matthews, Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton. In 32.4 minutes per game last season, Middleton averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals.