Bucks' Khris Middleton: Underwhelming production in Friday's win

Middleton collected nine points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block across 36 minutes in Friday's 92-90 win over the Knicks.

Middleton's minutes total was second only to Giannis Antetokounmpo's on the team, but a third consecutive poor shooting effort significantly capped his contributions. The six-year veteran has posted an unsightly 34.0 percent success rate (17-for-50) over the last three contests, although he fought through those struggles in the first two games to post 19 and 21 points, respectively. Middleton's scoring haul Friday was his poorest since Jan. 12 and equaled his second lowest of the campaign, but he should be in for at least a slight uptick in overall usage in the coming weeks while Malcolm Brogdon is sidelined with a quadriceps injury.