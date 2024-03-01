Middleton (ankle), who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hornets, is unlikely to play Friday against Chicago, head coach Doc Rivers told Eric Nehm of The Athletic. "He may meet us in Chicago, but I don't think he'll play (vs. the Bulls.)" Rivers said.

Middleton has already been ruled out for Thursday's contest and is quite unlikely to remain out Friday, as he's yet to meet the team, and there's no certainty of him meeting with the rest of his teammates in Chicago. The Bucks will return to Milwaukee on Monday for a home game against the Clippers before heading to the road once again, so perhaps a Monday return against Los Angeles could be a more realistic return date for the veteran forward.