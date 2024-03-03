Head coach Doc Rivers said Sunday that Middleton (ankle) is "pretty doubtful" for Monday's game against the Clippers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Middleton is currently on track to miss his 11th consecutive game Monday due to a left ankle sprain. According to Rivers, Middleton went through "a little" of Sunday's practice, but the 32-year-old will presumably need to put in a full session before the Bucks feel comfortable clearing him to play. Jae Crowder has stepped into Middleton's spot in the starting lineup during his ongoing absence, but Crowder is averaging just 3.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 26.0 minutes across five games since the All-Star break.