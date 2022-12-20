Middleton (knee) is considered doubtful to take the floor Wednesday versus the Cavaliers.

Middleton appears set for his third consecutive absence while dealing with right knee soreness. He has appeared in just seven games for the Bucks this season while dealing with different injuries, leaving fantasy owners without much production thus far. The team should provide an official ruling on his status Wednesday, but things aren't looking great at this point. Assuming he can't go, rookie MarJon Beauchamp could line up for another start.