Bucks' Khris Middleton: Unofficially rested

Middleton did not play in the Bucks' 109-95 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

In a tough situation for fantasy owners, the Bucks seemingly didn't want to divulge their plan to rest all core roster pieces. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe already battling knee ailments, Middleton along with Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo were given the night off. One would imagine Middleton plays on Thursday.