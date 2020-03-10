Bucks' Khris Middleton: Unofficially rested
Middleton did not play in the Bucks' 109-95 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.
In a tough situation for fantasy owners, the Bucks seemingly didn't want to divulge their plan to rest all core roster pieces. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Eric Bledsoe already battling knee ailments, Middleton along with Brook Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo were given the night off. One would imagine Middleton plays on Thursday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...