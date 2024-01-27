Middleton ended Friday's 112-100 loss to the Cavaliers with 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

Although the Bucks were unable to pick up the win Friday, Middleton flirted with a triple-double while matching his fourth-highest marks of the season in both rebounds and assists. Despite his versatile production, the 32-year-old snapped a streak of two consecutive games in which he had topped 20 points.