Bucks' Khris Middleton: Well-rounded line in Tuesday's win

Middleton produced 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, and five rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 win over the Pelicans.

Middleton enjoyed his best performance during the month of March in this one, as he mostly struggled across the past six games. There have been some growing pains this season as Middleton adapts after operating mostly in the mid-range area through his first six years in the league to attempting almost half of his shots from beyond the arc. Nevertheless, Middleton remains one of the most versatile statistical contributors in the league, which affords him ample value across all fantasy formats.