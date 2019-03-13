Bucks' Khris Middleton: Well-rounded line in Tuesday's win
Middleton produced 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, and five rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 130-113 win over the Pelicans.
Middleton enjoyed his best performance during the month of March in this one, as he mostly struggled across the past six games. There have been some growing pains this season as Middleton adapts after operating mostly in the mid-range area through his first six years in the league to attempting almost half of his shots from beyond the arc. Nevertheless, Middleton remains one of the most versatile statistical contributors in the league, which affords him ample value across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Horrendous performance in loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 29 points in loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Elevated production in win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Leads way without Giannis•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Spearheads high-scoring victory•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Double-double in Thursday's win•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...